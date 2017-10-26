GENEVA
MCINTOSH, 67
HAINES CITY - Geneva McIntosh, 67, went home to Glory on Mon. 10/16/17.
She was a nurse for the V.A. Hospital and 1st Lady to Elder McIntosh at the House of Living God on Polk City Road.
She is survived by husband Rev. Vincent McIntosh, children Quinton Johnson, Roosevelt Johnson, Michael Goggans, Birdie Johnson, Venisha McIntosh, Rose McIntosh and Garfiel McIntosh.
Sister McIntosh will repose from 6-8pm at Claude Holmes Sr. Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of her life will be held on Sat. at 11am St. Mary's Primitive Baptist.
Holmes Funeral Directors, Haines City.
