HOMER
ELY, 94
LAKELAND - Homer Ely, age 94, of Lakeland (formerly of Winter Haven, FL) went to be with Jesus on October 23, 2017. Homer was born in Ewing, VA and retired from General Motors. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winter Haven and the Masonic Lodge, also in Winter Haven.
Homer is survived by his daughter Kathleen Nichols (Archie), son Kenneth D. Ely (Twyla), grandchildren Lindsay M. Gregory (Matthew), Dustin B. Ely (Kathryn), Joshua A. Ely (Kathryn); great-grandchildren: Nathan Gregory, Alexander Ely, Jackson Ely, Maxwell Ely, and Gracie Moxley.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Lois Ely, granddaughter Kimberly Nichols, and by 6 sisters and two brothers.
He touched the hearts of many and was known as everyone's 'Papaw.'
Visitation will be Monday, October 30, 2017 from 12 noon to 1 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at Rolling Hills Cemetery. Condolences to the family can be sent to:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
