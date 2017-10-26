DYKES H.
SPEARS, 83
WINTER HAVEN - Dykes H. Spears, 83, passed away October 24, 2017.
Dykes was born December 8, 1933 in Samson, AL. He is a lifetime resident of Winter Haven, FL. He retired from Florida Citrus Processors Association in 2003 after 35 years of service. He was a member of the Pistol and Rifle Club, Lakeland, FL.
Dykes is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Doris L. Spears of Winter Haven, son Donald Dykes Spears of Winter Haven, daughter Debra Dianne Spears of Winter Haven and sister Sarah Casey of Lakeland.
A service is being held Friday, October 27 at 10:00am at Steele's Family Funeral Services, Winter Haven. Interment will take place at Auburndale Memorial Park, Auburndale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, FL.
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Published in Ledger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2017