WENDY CAROL
DAVIS, 45
LAKELAND - Wendy Carol Davis, 45, of Highland City, FL, passed away on October 23, 2017 at her home surrounded by family. She was a wonderful daughter, wife and mother; as well as a compassionate and giving person. Wendy is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Baisden.
She is survived by her loving husband Terry Davis; son Terry Davis II (Brittney); daughter Hailey Davis; father Laverl Baisden; as well as many extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held 10 AM Friday, October 27, at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Rd, with the funeral at 11 AM. Entombment to follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2017