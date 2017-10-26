MARIE
MARTINKOVIC, 80
LAKELAND - Marie Mroczka Martinkovic, 80, formerly of St Petersburg, passed away at home on Sunday, October 22nd, 2017.
Born in Park Place, PA, to Frank and Helen Mroczka, Marie married her true love, Marty Martinkovic, on August 12, 1957. He preceded her in death in 2016.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children: Sharon, Wen-del and wife Nancy, Lauren and husband Paul, Mark and wife Ginny; four grandchildren: Melody, Brent, Lindsey and Wendel. Also left to treasure her memory are her four brothers: Frank and Ruth Mroczka, Joe and Chris Mroczka, John and Christine Mroczka, and James Mroczka. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Marie was an LPN and worked for the Public Health Department in St Petersburg for many years. Marie loved to play bridge, tennis, yoga and pilates as member of the Vinoy Country Club in St Petersburg.
Marie was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lakeland. A memorial Mass and luncheon will be held to celebrate Marie's life.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Shepherd Hospice or St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
St Anthony's Catholic Church
820 Marcum Road
Lakeland, FL 33809
