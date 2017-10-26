Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MARIE

MARTINKOVIC, 80



LAKELAND - Marie Mroczka Martinkovic, 80, formerly of St Petersburg, passed away at home on Sunday, October 22nd, 2017.

Born in Park Place, PA, to Frank and Helen Mroczka, Marie married her true love, Marty Martinkovic, on August 12, 1957. He preceded her in death in 2016.

Left to cherish her memory are her four children: Sharon, Wen-del and wife Nancy, Lauren and husband Paul, Mark and wife Ginny; four grandchildren: Melody, Brent, Lindsey and Wendel. Also left to treasure her memory are her four brothers: Frank and Ruth Mroczka, Joe and Chris Mroczka, John and Christine Mroczka, and James Mroczka. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Marie was an LPN and worked for the Public Health Department in St Petersburg for many years. Marie loved to play bridge, tennis, yoga and pilates as member of the Vinoy Country Club in St Petersburg.

Marie was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lakeland. A memorial Mass and luncheon will be held to celebrate Marie's life.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Shepherd Hospice or St. Anthony's Catholic Church.



MARIEMARTINKOVIC, 80LAKELAND - Marie Mroczka Martinkovic, 80, formerly of St Petersburg, passed away at home on Sunday, October 22nd, 2017.Born in Park Place, PA, to Frank and Helen Mroczka, Marie married her true love, Marty Martinkovic, on August 12, 1957. He preceded her in death in 2016.Left to cherish her memory are her four children: Sharon, Wen-del and wife Nancy, Lauren and husband Paul, Mark and wife Ginny; four grandchildren: Melody, Brent, Lindsey and Wendel. Also left to treasure her memory are her four brothers: Frank and Ruth Mroczka, Joe and Chris Mroczka, John and Christine Mroczka, and James Mroczka. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Marie was an LPN and worked for the Public Health Department in St Petersburg for many years. Marie loved to play bridge, tennis, yoga and pilates as member of the Vinoy Country Club in St Petersburg.Marie was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lakeland. A memorial Mass and luncheon will be held to celebrate Marie's life.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Shepherd Hospice or St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Religious Service Information St Anthony's Catholic Church

820 Marcum Road

Lakeland, FL 33809

Published in Ledger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Palm Beach Daily News Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com