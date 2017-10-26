Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MANUEL NORAT. View Sign

MANUEL

NORAT, 92



LAKELAND - Manuel Norat, 92, widower of his wife of 58 years, Gloria Elizabeth Norat, who met in their teenage years when both lived in Brooklyn, New York, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2017 at Savannah Cottages of Lakeland in Lakeland, FL.

He was also preceded in death by his eldest son Manuel Norat, Jr. and his brother Phil Norat. He is survived by his son David (Lisa) Norat and their children, along with the children of his eldest son, his sister Carmen Vega and her family, and the family of his brother, Phil. Also, close family friend Gail Gonzales Cartagena, who provided him with much love and care as the daughter he never had.

Manny was born June 18, 1925 in Cayey, Puerto Rico. He was a WW II Marine veteran who was part of the fighting forces on the islands of Guam and Okinawa. Manny was also a member of the TOKYO BAY OCCUPATION FORCE and as a member of that force, participated in the initial landing and occupation of the TOKYO BAY AREA and THE CAPTURE OF HIJMS NAGATO which act symbolized the unconditional and complete surrender of the Japanese Navy on August 30, 1945. Upon receiving an Honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in 1949, Manny worked for the Erie- Lackawanna and Southern Railroads in New Jersey and Florida for 30 years. In his working as well as retirement life, he enjoyed the laughter, banter and closeness of being with family and friends. To Manny, Dad, Sonny, Tio, Grandpa, sharing time together and memories of past laughter was time well spent.

A private burial occurred on October 11, 2017. A service of Remembrance will be held on October 28, 2017 at 11:00 am, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. In lieu flowers, please volunteer at an organization of your choice.







