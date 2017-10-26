ANNIE RUTH

NEWBERRY, 86
LAKELAND - On Monday evening, October 23rd, 2017, the Lord called His servant, Annie Ruth Newberry, home. She was 86 years old. Ann was born on August 28, 1931 in DeLand, FL to Oscar and Eva Shaw. She had many brothers and sisters who have all passed before her with the exception of her baby sister, Vertie McClelland of Lakeland.
Ann married James Gilbert Newberry in 1948. Her greatest treasure was her family and she and Gilbert had 3 children. Sometime after her sister, Una V, passed away in 1960, Gilbert and Ann opened their hearts and home to 3 more.
Ann is survived by her son, Phillip Newberry (Ann) of Barboursville, WV, her daughter, Sheryl Greenhow (Gary) of Lakeland, FL and her nieces, who she considered her own, Frieda Harnage (Charles) and Debra Gravitt (Ama-dor) both of Lakeland. Ann was preceded in death by her son, Keith Newberry and her nephew, Steve Rozier.
Ann, lovingly known as 'Nana,' is also survived by her grandchildren, Chuck, Deide, Ashley, Amy, Heather, Kim, Emily, Darrin, Leah, David, Sean, Samantha, Megan, and Brianna. Only 4 on this list are her biological grandchildren but she probably couldn't tell you which ones because she loved them all the same. She is also survived by her sweetie pies (aka great grandchildren), Jake, Maddie, Ethan, Logan and Drew.
Ann Newberry loved people and would go out of her way to help someone in need. Her love for people no doubt stemmed from her love for Jesus and her greatest legacy is that she introduced her children to Jesus at a young age and they, in turn, shared Jesus with their children who then taught their kids about Jesus. As a result of Ann's faith, generations of her family have placed their trust in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. Ann was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lakeland. She loved big and was loved by so many. She will certainly be missed and we are so thankful that because of what Jesus Christ did on Calvary, we will see her again someday.
We will celebrate Ann's life on Friday, October 27th at Lakeland Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2pm to 3pm with the service immediately following at 3pm.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2017