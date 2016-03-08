LORETTA GIANNINI WURTHMANN, 80



LAKELAND - Loretta Giannini Wurthmann, 80, of Lakeland, passed away on October 23, 2017.

She was born October 4, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Vito and Lena (Strollo) Giannini. Loretta graduated from Lakeland High School in 1955. She was involved with Lakeland Cotillion Club, a Camp Fire leader for many years, and participated in PTA. Loretta also co-owned Vito's Italian Restaurant here in Lakeland with her brother Danny and family. She was also a member of Resurrection Catholic Church, where she married her husband James.

Loretta was a sports fanatic, she was always watching a game on TV. She tried her best to attend all her grandchildren's sporting events. She was so proud to be their 'Meme,' and to be there cheering them on.

Loretta is survived by her children, Renee (Dave) Tomkow, and Jamie (Stacey) Wurthmann; grandchildren, Hailey, David, Jr., Lauren, and Matthew; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James Francis Wurthmann, and brothers, Daniel and Tony.

A visitation will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland 33801, from 4-6 pm on Sunday October 29, 2017. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Church, 3855 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland 33813, on Monday, October 30, 2017, at 12 pm. The burial will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loretta's honor to Santa Fe Catholic High School, 3110 Highway 92 East, Lakeland, FL, 33801

www.SantaFeCatholic.org or the ; https://ww5.komen.org/Donate.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com. Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2017 Read More Listen to Obituary