AUBURNDALE - Mr. Joshua Chad Stedman, age 36, a lifetime Auburndale resident, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, October 23, 2017, with his family by his side.
Chad was born March 5, 1981, in Winter Haven to Darryl Lynn and Debborah Franae (Reeves) Stedman. He was a member of Berea Baptist Church in Auburndale. Chad enjoyed laughing, spending time with his family and life.
Chad is survived by his loving & devoted family: parents: Debbie & Jerry Smith, Darryl & Barbara Stedman, 5 brothers: Darryl (Dee) Stedman, II, Todd (Leigh-Anne) Stedman, JR Suggs, Stephen Suggs, Christopher (Lori) Suggs, 3 sisters: Crissy (Kevin) Hersberger, Sherry (Johnny) Redding, Ashlee (Andrew) Hagan, 13 nephews, 7 nieces & 1 great nephew, also many extended family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Chad's name to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM at Berea Baptist Church, 1407 US Hwy 92, Auburndale. A gathering of family & friends will begin at 10:00 AM at the church.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2017