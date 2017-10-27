PEGGY HUCHINGSON COLLIER, 82
LAKELAND - Peggy Huchingson Collier, 82, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born October 19 1935 in Lakeland, Mrs. Collier was the daughter of the late Claude and Verna (Wiggins) Huch-ingson. Peggy worked as a School Crossing Guard for Polk County Sheriff's Department for 40 years.
Mrs. Collier was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Leslie H. Collier, Jr. of Lakeland, two daughters: Claudette Collier (Michael), Kar-en Dorman (Ron), both of Lakeland, a son, David M. Collier (Becky), also of Lakeland, three sisters: Shir-ley Tidwell, Patricia Christy, both of Highland City, Sandra Everett (David) of Brooksville, a sister-in-law Patricia C. English of Polk City, five grandchildren: Racheal Hess, Katie Summers (Nick), Lindsey Dom-ina (Drew), Kelly Dorman, Taylor Dor-man and five great grandchildren: Ma-kayla Wilbur, Alexis Hess, Kiyah Collier, Kaylin Bort, and Jane Domina.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow, where the family will receive friends on Friday October 27th from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home chapel. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland.
Condolences made be made to the family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2017