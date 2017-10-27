Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAMILLE MARIE BURLESON. View Sign

CAMILLE MARIE

BURLESON, 68



POLK CITY - Mrs. Camille Marie Burleson, age 68, a resident of Polk City, passed away Saturday, October 21, 2017.

Mrs. Burleson was born November 12, 1948, in New Brunswick, New Jersey to B. Peter and Helen (Chapkowski) Ciesielski. She was a Florida resident since 1984 and a retired Real Estate Agent. Camille was a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed video poker, NASCAR, Pittsburgh Steelers football and loved to cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Camille is survived by her loving family: husband of 23 years: Ron Burleson of Polk City, FL, son William (Jenifer) Bjornsen of Wesley Chapel, FL, daughter Suzanne (Jeff) Brown of Washington Crossing, PA, stepson Aaron (Dee' Anna) Burleson of Holiday, FL, 2 stepdaughters: Roni Chapman of Zephyrhills, FL, Tonya (Brent) Amburn of Orlando, FL, 4 brothers: Ronald Ciesielski, John Ciesielski, Donald (MaryEllen) Ciesielski, James (Kathleen) Ciesielski, all of N.J., 2 sisters: Regina (Rich) Wisniewski of Largo, FL, Maryann (Dale) Schierholt of Dana Point, CA, 13 grandchildren: Christian, Emma, Karley, Jack, Charlotte, Oliver, Lauren, Kai, Sadie, Dustin, Dakota, Joshua & Ella.

A memorial service will be 3:00 PM Saturday, October 28th at Kersey Funeral Home.







