LOYE JAMES
FUTCH
LAKELAND - Loye James Futch died unexpectedly in Lakeland, FL on October 18, 2017 at the age of 53.
Loye is survived by his wife, Christy Wessel; Children, Jordan, Graeson and Carson; Mother, Mary (West) Futch; Sister, Kelley (Futch) Boree; and many loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Lewis Lamar Futch; and in-laws Donald and Anna Wessel.
Loye was born on Dec. 29, 1963 in Lakeland, FL to Lamar and Mary Futch. He graduated from Warren County R-III High School, Warrenton, MO and served in the US Air Force. Christy stole his heart and they were married in Lakeland on June 5, 1999.
Loye was the owner/operator of Loye's Marine Services. He never met a stranger, and had an infectious smile that brightened everyone's day and light-hearted sense of humor that friends and family loved.
A celebration of life is scheduled at 2401 Gibsonia Galloway Road, Lakeland on Sat., Oct. 28. Guest are welcome beginning at 3 p.m. with a casual memorial at 6:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial fund for the children. Please visit www.forfutchkids.com for details.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2017