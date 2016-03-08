LOYE JAMES

FUTCH



LAKELAND - Loye James Futch died unexpectedly in Lakeland, FL on October 18, 2017 at the age of 53.

Loye is survived by his wife, Christy Wessel; Children, Jordan, Graeson and Carson; Mother, Mary (West) Futch; Sister, Kelley (Futch) Boree; and many loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Lewis Lamar Futch; and in-laws Donald and Anna Wessel.

Loye was born on Dec. 29, 1963 in Lakeland, FL to Lamar and Mary Futch. He graduated from Warren County R-III High School, Warrenton, MO and served in the US Air Force. Christy stole his heart and they were married in Lakeland on June 5, 1999.

Loye was the owner/operator of Loye's Marine Services. He never met a stranger, and had an infectious smile that brightened everyone's day and light-hearted sense of humor that friends and family loved.

A celebration of life is scheduled at 2401 Gibsonia Galloway Road, Lakeland on Sat., Oct. 28. Guest are welcome beginning at 3 p.m. with a casual memorial at 6:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial fund for the children. Please visit www.forfutchkids.com for details.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2017 Read More Listen to Obituary