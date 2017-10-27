Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MARY M.

JACKSON, 94



FORT MEADE - Mrs. Mary M. Jackson, 94, passed away Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at her home in Fort Meade. Mrs. Jackson was born April 30, 1923 in Jonesboro, AR and moved to Fort Meade from Oak Grove, AR in the early 1950s. She worked many years for W.T. Grant, and Smiling Jack Groceries, and also was a home health caregiver. Along with being very active in the Fort Meade community, Mrs. Jackson was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade, and the Fort Meade Order of the Eastern Star.

Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Jackson.

She is survived by her son, Paul Jackson and wife Sandra, Okeechobee, FL; daughters, Wanda Woods and husband Warren, Highland City, FL, Barbara Rowell and husband Dempsey, Fort Meade, FL, Louise Stokes, Fort Meade, FL, Carolyn Criswell and husband Bob, Auburndale, FL; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great- grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Hancock Funeral Home, 945 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 in the Hancock Funeral Home chapel, and interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Meade.

(863) 285-8171 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2017

