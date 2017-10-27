NANCY BOYLE
WINTER HAVEN - The world became less warm & bright on October 23, 2017, with the passing of Nancy Boyle Williamson.
Nancy was a wonderful wife, loving mother & sister, a treasured friend & joy to all who knew her.
Nancy was born April 30, 1940, in Syracuse, N.Y., to the late Frank & Margaret Boyle. She married the love of her life on April 27th, 1963. As an Air Force family, they experienced many adventures together with their beautiful family, taking them to places extending from Florida to Guam.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband of 52 years, and is survived by her children whom she loved with all her heart: Dana Derr, Laura Williamson & Matt Williamson, her loving grandchildren Brent (Katie) and Maegan Derr, and great grandchildren: Bryan & Abby Derr. She is also survived by her loving sister Elaine Boyle Little of Fort Mill, S.C. and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who adored her.
Nancy loved life and loved all people. She will never be forgotten by the lives she touched.
Memorials in her name can be made to Saint Jude's Hospital for Children at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or to the in Nancy's memory.
