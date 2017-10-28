ARMAND J.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARMAND J. ROY.
ROY, 91
LAKELAND - Armand J. Roy, 91, of Orlando, formerly of Lakeland, FL, passed away October 24, 2017 at his home. He was born in Nashua, New Hampshire on December 3, 1925 to parents Arsidas and Delia Roy. Armand was a Veteran of the US Army, serving in both WWII and the Korean War.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sons Charles and Jason Roy. Left to treasure his memory is his loving wife of 62 years Dolores; daughters Cherie Rieck (Ed), Gisele Roy and Suzanne Staley (Joseph); sons Philip Roy (Heidi) and Francis Roy (David); daughter-in-law Linda Roy; sister Carmel Karlonas; brother-in-law Maurice Smith; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Armand belonged to the Secular Discalced Carmelite Community in Lakeland. He was also a member of the Catholic War Veterans. In his retirement, he was a volunteer and board member for Talbot House for 18 years. He watched it grow from a simple soup kitchen to a full-fledged homeless shelter. To honor his dedication, the dental clinic there bears his name.
A visitation will be held at 9:15AM on Monday, October 30, 2017 at the Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Orlando, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Interment with Military Honors will be held at 3PM in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you do a simple act of kindness, as Armand was known for, or donate to in his memory.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2017