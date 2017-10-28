DONALD GORDON
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD GORDON WARD.
WARD, 74
LAKELAND - Donald Gordon Ward, age 74, of Lakeland, Florida passed away October 24, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Lakeland Hospice House.
He was born on June 24, 1943 in Auburn, New York to Charles Arthur Ward and Edith Phoebe Green. He is a 43 year Polk County resident coming from Port St. Lucie Florida. Donald is an Army National Guard Veteran where he served 8 years of service, owned and operated a tavern, and was a member of the American Legion.
He is preceded in death by: wife Wilma Jean Ward and brother Charles F. Ward. Donald is survived by his 3 daughters: Carla (David) Bragg of Lakeland, Florida, Kimberly (Landy) Palma of Tampa, Florida, and Nicole (Terry) Peck of Springfield, Ohio, 5 grandchildren: Matthew, Sarah, Lazaro, Breeana, and Mia, 5 great grandchildren: Ryleigh, Lilah, Addison, Olivia, and Zoey, brother Roger (Kay) Ward of The Villages, Florida and sister: Marge (Al) Sheppard of Lakeland, Florida.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Good Shepherd Lakeland Hospice House in Donald's name, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33805. Family services will be private.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2017