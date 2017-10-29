JAMES
DEAN 'JIM' WARREN, 83
LAKELAND - James Dean 'Jim' Warren was born September 6, 1934; and died October 8, 2017. Jim loved being outside and was an avid upcycler, and worked with FMC as a machinist for 17 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mariam Warren; brothers Bud Warren and Mike Warren; sisters Norma Norstrand and Judith Seiler.
He is survived by his wife Pat Turcott Warren; sons Billy Warren, Troy and Marybeth Warren, Jason Adkins and James Adkins; daughter Star Turcott; sister Virginia Boyce; grandchildren Trey Warren, Naomi Gatlin, Scott Warren, Christopher Warren and William Warren II; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held November 11, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Road, Lakeland.
