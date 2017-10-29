JAMES DEAN "JIM" WARREN

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES DEAN "JIM" WARREN.

JAMES
DEAN 'JIM' WARREN, 83

LAKELAND - James Dean 'Jim' Warren was born September 6, 1934; and died October 8, 2017. Jim loved being outside and was an avid upcycler, and worked with FMC as a machinist for 17 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mariam Warren; brothers Bud Warren and Mike Warren; sisters Norma Norstrand and Judith Seiler.
He is survived by his wife Pat Turcott Warren; sons Billy Warren, Troy and Marybeth Warren, Jason Adkins and James Adkins; daughter Star Turcott; sister Virginia Boyce; grandchildren Trey Warren, Naomi Gatlin, Scott Warren, Christopher Warren and William Warren II; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held November 11, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Road, Lakeland.
Funeral Home
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2017
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com