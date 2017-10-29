MAX EDWARD
RUNION, 83
SPRINGFIELD, MA. - Max Edward Runion, beloved husband of Fernande V. (Couturier) Runion, passed away on Monday October 23, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, MA, at the age of 83.
Max was born on July 4, 1934, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, son of Roy and Clara (Collins) Runion. He was raised and educated in Parkersburg, and later served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy. Max was a longtime resident of Lakeland, FL. He had a long career as a lab technician at Union Carbide, before retiring to Florida. Max was a member of Amazing Grace Church in Enfield, CT. He enjoyed many family activities and hobbies and was an accomplished tennis player. He was a loving husband and dedicated father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Max leaves behind his wife of seventeen years, Fernande and son, Rick Runion, both of Lakeland, FL; step sons, Curtis St. Germain and his wife, Paula, and Donald St. Germain and his living partner, Jimmy Giddings, all of Springfield, MA; sister, Pamela, of Parkersburg, WV; five adored grand-children, Marisa, Reid, Karli, Courtney, and Melissa, and five great grandchildren, Dam-ian, Cameron, Olivia, Benjamin, and Stella.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Max's memory may be made to Love a Child Inc., P.O. Box 60063, Ft. Myers, FL 33906. For further information and online condolences please visit
Published in Ledger from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2017