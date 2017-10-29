ROY WILLIAM 'FOOTY'
WINTER HAVEN - Roy William 'Bill' Hancock, age 81, passed away at home on October 25, 2017 surrounded by family. He was born in Winter Haven, FL on January 11, 1936 to Roy Jordan & Gladys Adams Hancock and was a lifelong resident of Winter Haven.
He graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1954, where he was a 4-year letterman of the Varsity Football Team and voted 'Friendliest' of his class.
Bill served in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne stationed in Fulda, Germany, where he also played football for the Army throughout Germany and served as a lifeguard at the local swimming pool. It was there he met Fraulein Hedy Mannel, who would later become his wife of 56 years.
He returned to Florida after his service and played football at Florida State University and for several semi-pro football teams in Tampa and Orlando. Bill enjoyed numerous careers in his lifetime including citrus, phosphate, lumber and automotive sales. Later in life he found great joy restoring older homes in his beloved Winter Haven.
Bill never met a stranger and always managed to be the life of the party. He loved traveling with Hedy and Germany was one of their favorite destinations. He will always be remembered as the best Daddy a girl could ever have.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother in law, Keith Smith. Bill is survived by his wife, Hedy, daughters Beatrice Hancock, Kirsten Hancock Vaughan (Steve) and Mandy Hancock Jarrett (Brian) as well as grandchildren William Hancock Jarrett, Mark Hutchison Jarrett, Caroline Jordan Jarrett, his sister Sara Hancock Smith and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be at St. Joseph Chapel Monday October 30, 2017 at 2pm with a reception following adjacent to the church offices.
