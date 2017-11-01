HUIE MCAFEE "MAC" HARRISON



LAKELAND - Huie McAfee Harrison passed away on October 26, 2017. He was born in Wrightsville, Georgia, June 2, 1930 to Greene and Lillian Harrison. A few years after Huie was born the family moved to Eaton Park, Florida where he grew up.

Huie attended school in Highland City and Bartow, Florida and earned his GED. He joined the Navy and served from 1947 through 1952 on the USS Sabine. While serving in the Navy, Huie sailed around the world and in 1950 while in Italy he and some shipmates traveled on to the Vatican and met Pope Pius XII.

After completing his service with the Navy Huie earned his Journeymen Electrician license and worked for W.R. Grace, Wilson Electric and Publix Super Markets where he retired.

When Huie completed his service and returned to the states he visited friends in Fort Myers Beach, Florida where he met his wife, Betty J. Harrison and they married on July 5, 1957. Huie and Betty just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary and they have four children: Beth, Susan, Sharon and Mark.

Huie was a past member of the Highland City Baptist Church and Buttons & Bows Square Dance Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers: Hiram Harrison, Curtis Harri-son, Doug Harrison, Greene Harrison and three sisters: Evelyn Dixon, Elizabeth Poll and Grace Warnock. He is survived by his wife, Betty, three daughters: Elizabeth "Beth" Heilman, Susan Davis, Sharon Andrews, one son: Mark Harrison, one brother Lynn Harrison, nephew Wayne Dixon and four grandchildren: Candy, Trisha, Brian and Amanda.

Services will be held on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 S, Lakeland, FL, 33812.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lake-land, FL 33805. Published in Ledger on Oct. 30, 2017 Read More Listen to Obituary