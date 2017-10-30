PATRICIA "PAT"
AUBURNDALE - Patricia "Pat" Smith (Waters) died peacefully on October 27th, 2017 in Auburndale, FL at the age of 73.
Pat is survived by: her husband of 36 years Don Smith of Winter Haven; two daughters, Sheryl (Bill) Watts of Lakeland and Shelly Browning of Zephyrhills; four grandchildren, Todd (Crystal) Browning, Megan Browning, Marley Watts and Kyle Watts; and one great grand-daughter, Ella Browning. She is preceded in death by: parents Bill and Ruth Waters of Andover, OH and brothers Bill and Tommy Waters.
Pat was born on July 1st, 1944 in Andover, OH to Bill and Ruth Waters. She was a long time resident of the Winter Haven area. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Lucerne Park. She was a beautician for many years. Pat filled her free time traveling and lived for her family.
A memorial was held on Monday, October 30, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Lucerne Park and was officiated by Pastor Jerry Niles. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.
