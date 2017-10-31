MARSHALL REED
STEPHENS, 64
LAKELAND - Marshall Reed Stephens, age 64, of Lakeland, Fla. passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Health. Mr. Stephens was born on October 23, 1953, in Miami, Fla. to the late J.O. Stephens and Carolyn Luvenia Peacock Stephens.
Survivors include his daughter: Jessica Ham-pton of Bethlehem, Ga., son: Lanis Stephens of Lakeland, Fla., half-brother: James O'Dell Stephens of Winter Haven, Fla., grandchildren: Clayton Hampton, Cory Hampton, Cason Hampton, Kay-leigh O'Bright and Joseph Cook.
Funeral service was held on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Douglas Gospel Assembly in Broxton, Ga., at 11:00 am with Rev. Allen Peacock officiating.
Interment followed at Douglas Gospel Assembly Cemetery in Broxton, Ga.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2017