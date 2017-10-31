ROSE ELLA
FARRIS, 80
NEBRASKA CITY, NE. - Rose Ella Farris, age 80, of Davenport, FL, formerly of Nebraska City, NE died July 3, 2017 at her daughter's home in Omaha, NE. Rose was born July 30, 1936 in Plattsmouth, NE, the daughter of Malvern William and Neva Cordelia (Lancaster) Read. She married Robert Edward Farris May 26, 1955 in Murray, NE. Robert died January 5, 2008. Rose and Robert formerly lived in Murray before moving to Nebraska City in 1959. Rose worked at Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph and Pendleton's before moving to Florida and working at Disney.
She was a member of the First Christian Churches (Disciples of Christ) in Nebraska City, Haines City, FL and Omaha. Rose was a Past Worthy Matron of Queen Esther Chapter No. 1, O.E.S. and a Past State Vice President of the Jaycee Jaynes. She was also Deacon Emeritus of the church in Haines City. She loved quilting, gardening, fishing and making beaded Christ-mas bells. Rose was also an avid Husker football fan.
Survivors include her sons, Nile Farris and wife Mary and Larry Farris and wife Treva, all of Nebraska City; daughters, Dottie Corley and husband Stan of Oklahoma City, OK and Angela Moody and husband Dan of Omaha; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Dav-id Read and wife Sally of Davenport, FL; sisters, Eilene Brannon and husband Darvin of Springview, NE; Ruth Hale and husband Jim of Nebraska City; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the First Christian Church, 705 South 14th Street in Haines City, FL. There will be no viewing or visitations.
Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.
