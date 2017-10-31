Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSE ELLA FARRIS. View Sign



FARRIS, 80



NEBRASKA CITY, NE. - Rose Ella Farris, age 80, of Davenport, FL, formerly of Nebraska City, NE died July 3, 2017 at her daughter's home in Omaha, NE. Rose was born July 30, 1936 in Plattsmouth, NE, the daughter of Malvern William and Neva Cordelia (Lancaster) Read. She married Robert Edward Farris May 26, 1955 in Murray, NE. Robert died January 5, 2008. Rose and Robert formerly lived in Murray before moving to Nebraska City in 1959. Rose worked at Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph and Pendleton's before moving to Florida and working at Disney.

She was a member of the First Christian Churches (Disciples of Christ) in Nebraska City, Haines City, FL and Omaha. Rose was a Past Worthy Matron of Queen Esther Chapter No. 1, O.E.S. and a Past State Vice President of the Jaycee Jaynes. She was also Deacon Emeritus of the church in Haines City. She loved quilting, gardening, fishing and making beaded Christ-mas bells. Rose was also an avid Husker football fan.

Survivors include her sons, Nile Farris and wife Mary and Larry Farris and wife Treva, all of Nebraska City; daughters, Dottie Corley and husband Stan of Oklahoma City, OK and Angela Moody and husband Dan of Omaha; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Dav-id Read and wife Sally of Davenport, FL; sisters, Eilene Brannon and husband Darvin of Springview, NE; Ruth Hale and husband Jim of Nebraska City; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the First Christian Church, 705 South 14th Street in Haines City, FL. There will be no viewing or visitations.

Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

Online condolences may be expressed at

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



ROSE ELLAFARRIS, 80NEBRASKA CITY, NE. - Rose Ella Farris, age 80, of Davenport, FL, formerly of Nebraska City, NE died July 3, 2017 at her daughter's home in Omaha, NE. Rose was born July 30, 1936 in Plattsmouth, NE, the daughter of Malvern William and Neva Cordelia (Lancaster) Read. She married Robert Edward Farris May 26, 1955 in Murray, NE. Robert died January 5, 2008. Rose and Robert formerly lived in Murray before moving to Nebraska City in 1959. Rose worked at Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph and Pendleton's before moving to Florida and working at Disney.She was a member of the First Christian Churches (Disciples of Christ) in Nebraska City, Haines City, FL and Omaha. Rose was a Past Worthy Matron of Queen Esther Chapter No. 1, O.E.S. and a Past State Vice President of the Jaycee Jaynes. She was also Deacon Emeritus of the church in Haines City. She loved quilting, gardening, fishing and making beaded Christ-mas bells. Rose was also an avid Husker football fan.Survivors include her sons, Nile Farris and wife Mary and Larry Farris and wife Treva, all of Nebraska City; daughters, Dottie Corley and husband Stan of Oklahoma City, OK and Angela Moody and husband Dan of Omaha; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Dav-id Read and wife Sally of Davenport, FL; sisters, Eilene Brannon and husband Darvin of Springview, NE; Ruth Hale and husband Jim of Nebraska City; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the First Christian Church, 705 South 14th Street in Haines City, FL. There will be no viewing or visitations.Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements. Published in Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Palm Beach Daily News Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com