DAVID R.
FOX, 75
BARTOW - David R. Fox, age 75, passed away Monday, October 30, 2017 at his residence in Bartow.
Born June 12, 1942 in Detroit, MI., Mr. Fox was a resident of Bartow since 1989, moving from Tampa. He was the owner of Bear's Metal Works. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Phyllis L. Fox of Bartow; four daughters: Cricket Wagner (Michael), St. Petersburg, Susan Bartlett (Daniel), Cincinnati, OH, Wendy Miller (John), Blue Springs, MO, & Kristy Ratterree (Donald), Bartow; two sons: Timothy Fox & Kevin Fox (Hollie), both of Bartow; two sisters: Dory Fox, Bartow & Judy Holloway (Jack), Lutz, FL; seventeen grandchildren & six great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Thursday, November 2, 2017, from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will be held Friday November 3, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1024 Burns Ave, Lake Wales. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow. Condolences to family at
Published in Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2017