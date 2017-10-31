JOHN 'JACK' ETZEL, 87
FORT DODGE, IA. - John 'Jack' Etzel, 87, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017 at Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday November 1, 2017 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Fort Dodge. Burial with full military honors will be conducted by the Iowa Army National Guard and the VFW Post #1856 at North Lawn Cemetery in Fort Dodge. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday at the Gunderson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Fort Dodge.
Jack is survived by his wife, Carol, his five children, Gregory Etzel of Des Moines, Mark Etzel of Huntington Beach, CA, Katherine Etzel of New York City, NY, Scott (Denise) Etzel of Waukee, IA and Cheryl (John) Dang of Los Angeles, CA; his two stepsons, Matt (Jenny) Reed of Polk City, IA and Mike Reed of Fort Dodge; eight grandchildren; his brother, Robert (Clara) Etzel of West Des Moines, IA and a sister, Karen (Rick) Nelson of Fort Dodge. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Jack Etzel, the son of W. Fred and Pearl Lillian (Carlson) Etzel, was born October 2, 1930 in Fort Dodge. Jack loved music and sports. He graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High in 1950 before playing college sports at Fort Dodge Jr. College (ICCC). He won 14 letters in high school and Jr. College, also receiving 2 letters in journalism for the school newspaper. He was the winner of the Lions Club Scholarship Award in 1951 and the Henry W. Schultz Scholarship Award in the 1950-1951 school year.
Jack was Captain of the Fort Dodge Dodgers Football team his senior year and was named to the all-conference team in football his junior and senior years. He was also named to the all- conference team in basketball his junior year. In his first year of junior college in 1951, he was selected for the all-state football team, and was the leading scorer in Jr. College basketball in 1952.
Jack served in the United States Army during the Korean War from June of 1952 until his honorable discharge in August of 1954. After military service, Jack received his BA Degree from the University of Iowa in business. He taught and coached at Lineville High School for 2 years and then in Coon Rapids for 1 year. In 1958, he married Terry Lathrop and the couple later divorced. Jack managed a Des Moines Semi Pro Baseball team for 17 years, also serving as secretary of the board of directors for the League. Jack owned and operated the Midwest Toy Company for 36 years, and on September 17, 2004, he married Carol (Melton) Reed, with the couple dividing their time between Fort Dodge and Lakeland, Florida.
Jack was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Fort Dodge. He was also a participating member of the Fort Dodge Noon Lions Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Trinity United Methodist Church in Fort Dodge.
