Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN "JACK" ETZEL. View Sign

JOHN 'JACK' ETZEL, 87



FORT DODGE, IA. - John 'Jack' Etzel, 87, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017 at Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday November 1, 2017 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Fort Dodge. Burial with full military honors will be conducted by the Iowa Army National Guard and the

Jack is survived by his wife, Carol, his five children, Gregory Etzel of Des Moines, Mark Etzel of Huntington Beach, CA, Katherine Etzel of New York City, NY, Scott (Denise) Etzel of Waukee, IA and Cheryl (John) Dang of Los Angeles, CA; his two stepsons, Matt (Jenny) Reed of Polk City, IA and Mike Reed of Fort Dodge; eight grandchildren; his brother, Robert (Clara) Etzel of West Des Moines, IA and a sister, Karen (Rick) Nelson of Fort Dodge. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Jack Etzel, the son of W. Fred and Pearl Lillian (Carlson) Etzel, was born October 2, 1930 in Fort Dodge. Jack loved music and sports. He graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High in 1950 before playing college sports at Fort Dodge Jr. College (ICCC). He won 14 letters in high school and Jr. College, also receiving 2 letters in journalism for the school newspaper. He was the winner of the Lions Club Scholarship Award in 1951 and the Henry W. Schultz Scholarship Award in the 1950-1951 school year.

Jack was Captain of the Fort Dodge Dodgers Football team his senior year and was named to the all-conference team in football his junior and senior years. He was also named to the all- conference team in basketball his junior year. In his first year of junior college in 1951, he was selected for the all-state football team, and was the leading scorer in Jr. College basketball in 1952.

Jack served in the United States Army during the

Jack was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Fort Dodge. He was also a participating member of the Fort Dodge Noon Lions Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Trinity United Methodist Church in Fort Dodge.







JOHN 'JACK' ETZEL, 87FORT DODGE, IA. - John 'Jack' Etzel, 87, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017 at Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday November 1, 2017 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Fort Dodge. Burial with full military honors will be conducted by the Iowa Army National Guard and the VFW Post #1856 at North Lawn Cemetery in Fort Dodge. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday at the Gunderson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Fort Dodge.Jack is survived by his wife, Carol, his five children, Gregory Etzel of Des Moines, Mark Etzel of Huntington Beach, CA, Katherine Etzel of New York City, NY, Scott (Denise) Etzel of Waukee, IA and Cheryl (John) Dang of Los Angeles, CA; his two stepsons, Matt (Jenny) Reed of Polk City, IA and Mike Reed of Fort Dodge; eight grandchildren; his brother, Robert (Clara) Etzel of West Des Moines, IA and a sister, Karen (Rick) Nelson of Fort Dodge. He is preceded in death by his parents.Jack Etzel, the son of W. Fred and Pearl Lillian (Carlson) Etzel, was born October 2, 1930 in Fort Dodge. Jack loved music and sports. He graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High in 1950 before playing college sports at Fort Dodge Jr. College (ICCC). He won 14 letters in high school and Jr. College, also receiving 2 letters in journalism for the school newspaper. He was the winner of the Lions Club Scholarship Award in 1951 and the Henry W. Schultz Scholarship Award in the 1950-1951 school year.Jack was Captain of the Fort Dodge Dodgers Football team his senior year and was named to the all-conference team in football his junior and senior years. He was also named to the all- conference team in basketball his junior year. In his first year of junior college in 1951, he was selected for the all-state football team, and was the leading scorer in Jr. College basketball in 1952.Jack served in the United States Army during the Korean War from June of 1952 until his honorable discharge in August of 1954. After military service, Jack received his BA Degree from the University of Iowa in business. He taught and coached at Lineville High School for 2 years and then in Coon Rapids for 1 year. In 1958, he married Terry Lathrop and the couple later divorced. Jack managed a Des Moines Semi Pro Baseball team for 17 years, also serving as secretary of the board of directors for the League. Jack owned and operated the Midwest Toy Company for 36 years, and on September 17, 2004, he married Carol (Melton) Reed, with the couple dividing their time between Fort Dodge and Lakeland, Florida.Jack was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Fort Dodge. He was also a participating member of the Fort Dodge Noon Lions Club.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Trinity United Methodist Church in Fort Dodge. Funeral Home Gunderson Funeral Home

1615 N 15th Street

Fort Dodge , IA 50501

515-576-7128 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War VFW University of Iowa Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Palm Beach Daily News Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com