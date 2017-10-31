CHARLES R.
LANIER, Sr., 90
LAKELAND - Charles R. Lanier, Sr., 90, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017. He was born on January 16, 1927 in Lakeland, FL, a son of the late Dallas Judson and Hettie Moore.
He was a member of Lakeland Masonic Lodge # 91 and co-member of the Eastern Star #26 & #57. He attended the Crystal Lake United Methodist Church.
He began his career as orderly at Carpenters Home at the age of 16. He then started in the funeral industry serving Polk County families for over 67 years beginning with Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes and then in 1982, he started Lanier Funeral Home. He was a southern gentleman, serving as substitute granddaddy to many of Polk County residents.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Johnnie Maye, grandson Stephen Hileman and granddaughter Jennifer Hanna.
He is survived by his wife Joyce, his daughter Cheryle (Walt) Webb, Lakeland; sons Rick (Susan) Lanier, Michael (Kathleen) Lanier; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild.
Visitation will be from 10-11:30 am on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral will be held at 11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in Socrum Cemetery. Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2017