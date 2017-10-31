NORMAN DAVID
|
GREGORY, 73
1944 - 2017
WINTER HAVEN - Norman 'David' Gregory, 73, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at his home on October 27, 2017 in Winter Haven, FL.
He was born April 16, 1944 to Norman and Mildred Gregory in Winter Haven. David had a distinguished career in the Air Force where he was a pilot, flight instructor and veteran of the Vietnam War. He spent most of his career flying the KC-135 and retired in 1990 as a Lieutenant Colonel while stationed at the Bangor Air National Guard base.
David was a huge fan of aviation and Florida State Football. When there wasn't a football game on, you could always find him watching a John Wayne movie.
David was a graduate of Winter Haven High School in 1962 and then went on to Florida State University where he graduated in 1970 with a degree in history. He later earned his Masters in Education from Chapman College.
David married Vivian (Smith) Gregory in Cordele, GA in 1973 while he was stationed at Warner Robbins Air Force Base. They have two children, Dave and Amy.
David's father, Norman, preceded him in death in 1996. He is survived by his mother, Mildred, Aunt and Uncle Joann and Paul Braddock and sister, Connie and husband Charles, all of Winter Haven. He is also survived by his wife of 44 years Vivian, his children Dave and wife Suzanne of Colorado and Amy and her husband Mike of Maine and three grandchildren: Jakob, Finn, and Keely.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday evening at 7 pm at the Auburndale Community Church, 601 Stadium Rd, Auburndale, FL 33823. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in David's name to the Wounded Warrior Project through their website or by mail: Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
