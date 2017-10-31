JOHN WAYNE
|
HALL, 60
LAKELAND - John Wayne Hall, 60, passed away on October 25, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He was employed by CEMEX.
John is survived by his former wife, Paula Corder; son, David Hall, Sr.; daughter, Jessica Shiver; sisters, Carol Goodson, Kathy Sims and Mary Fulayter; brothers, Bucky Hall and Tommy Hall and 3 grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 6 p.m., at Abundant Life Church of God.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2017