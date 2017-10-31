ELVA JOHNSON
HOOVER, 97
LAKELAND - Elva Johnson Hoover, age 97, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017.
Mrs. Hoover was born November 23, 1919, in Hughes Coun-ty, Oklahoma, and grew up in Coffeyville, Kansas. She lived in Springfield, Missouri until she retired with her husband Mario to Lakeland in 1989.
Her husband, Mario G. Hoover, died in 2012. She is survived by their three sons: Rev. Richard (Melanie), Lakeland, FL, Ronald (Janice) Springfield, MO, Dr. Randall (Marybeth) Bel Air, MD; 5 grandchildren: Sarah, Sam, Christopher, Makenzie, and Taylor; 3 great grandchildren, Evelyn, Max, and Cora; sisters Violet Gruber and Florence Stockwell, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be 10 a.m. Thursday November 2nd at Southside Assembly of God, Lakeland, Florida with funeral to follow at 11 a.m.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2017