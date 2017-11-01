TANYA

RHENE TINGLE CREEL, 46
LAKELAND - Tanya Rhene Tingle Creel, 46, passed away Oct. 29, 2017. Tanya was born in Richmond, VA on Nov. 15, 1970.
She is survived by her mother and step father, Gloria and Kelly Doepke of Lakeland, FL; father, James Tingle of Henrico Co., VA; daughters, Traci Rhene Creel of Tallahassee, FL and Lindsey Shaye Creel of Tallahassee, FL; brothers, Shawn T. Doepke of Ocoee, FL, Daniel J. Doepke of Lakeland, FL, Christopher W.J. Whiteowl of Richmond, VA and Tracy S. Tingle of Hanover, VA; fiancÃ©, Edwin Fletcher of Lakeland, FL; and her aunts, uncles, cousins and many extended family members and friends.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2017