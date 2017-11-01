DORIS
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS (SHERWOOD) NICOLODI.
(SHERWOOD) NICOLODI, 89
MULBERRY - Doris Nicolodi passed away on October 20th, 2017, surrounded by family members at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine (Sneddon) and Harold; her husband of 60 years, Gerald; her sister, Mary Nora Perry. She is survived by her seven children: Bonita (Jim) Ward, Branford, Ther-esa Nicolodi, Gerald Nicolodi, Christine Nicolodi of Middleburg, Katherine (Dan) Odom, Mulberry, Rose-mary (Peter) Henry, Plant City, and Lawrence (Donna) Nic-olodi, Lakeland, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Doris was born in Nuremberg, PA, where they resided until 1970, when the family moved to Mulberry, FL.
Doris was filled with love, faith, and joy. She will be mourned by family, friends, and neighbors.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on November 6, 2017, at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at the family's discretion next to her husband in Nuremberg, PA.
'What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love becomes a part of us.'
- Helen Keller
Published in Ledger from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2017