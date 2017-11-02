ALBERT G.
WENDEL, 78
LAKELAND - Albert G. Wendel, 78, passed away Oct. 27, 2017 at his home under the care of Good Shepherd Hospice.
Al was born Sep. 1, 1939 in Newark, NJ and moved to Lakeland at the age of 6 months. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy, LHS class of 1957 and University of South Florida with a B.A. Degree in Business Administration; major in Industrial Management. He spent most of his career as owner and president of real estate development, construction and brokerage companies.
Al was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church; Imperial Lions Club, Lakeland, Kings Bay Rotary Club, Crystal River, Lakeland South Rotary and was fourth degree in the Knights of Columbus. He was flawless in his honor and was a solid and dependable man.
Mr. Wendel was preceded in death by parents John J. and Margaret 'Mema' Wendel. He is survived by his wife and business partner of nearly 40 years, Mary A. Wendel; brothers John F. (Peggy) Wendel, Deacon David E. (Joyce) Wendel; daughters Anne-Marie Wendel, Lakeland, FL, Erika (David Balcom) Noll, Decatur, GA; sons Robert Wendel, Sydney, Australia, John L. Wendel, Lakeland, FL, Greg Wendel, Sydney, Australia; granddaughters Ceara Wendel, Brenna Hilby, Sydney Balcom, Clara Balcom; 2 great grandsons and several nieces and nephews. Also, long time friends with whom he shared many good times, including great trips to Florida Gators football games.
A funeral Mass will be held Sat., Nov. 11 at 11:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Academy or St. Joseph's Men's and Women's Emmaus programs.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2017