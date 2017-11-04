MONA LEE GREEN



LAKELAND - Mona Lee Green passed away peacefully Friday, October 27, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Mona was born on July 16, 1932 in Fort Meade, Florida to Morris Rowell and Meda Albritton Rowell.

Mona graduated from Summerlin Institute in Bartow where she was a cheerleader and glee club member. Mona was loved by her classmates, many of them remaining lifelong friends.

She married Oliver Green, Jr., the love of her life, on September 3, 1960 at All Saints' Episcopal Church.

Mona enjoyed traveling and took many trips with Oliver and their three daughters, Jacki, Mary Catherine, and Miriam.

Mona was active with the Campfire Girls for many years. She loved gardening and watching hummingbirds and butterflies that her gardens attracted. Mona and Oliver were PTA presidents seven times at five different schools.

All Saints' Episcopal Church was a big part of their life. They were both very active members. Their three daughters were baptized there.

After raising her children, Mona received a Bachelor's degree in teaching from Florida Southern College. Thereafter, she taught at Highland City Elementary School and Scott Lake Elementary School. Her students always loved her, and she cared for them as if they were her own. Oliver frequently attended her class and helped her with projects.

Her family and friends were particularly proud when the Tampa Tribune newspaper featured her in a glowing article about teachers, that was published on February 26, 1995.

The unconditional love and support of her children and her husband had no boundary.

Mona never met a stranger and had loyal friends that she cherished. Her smile and patience made her friends and family know her love.

Mona was her husband's biggest supporter. She loved hosting Christmas parties and entertaining friends and colleagues at their home.

Mona and Oliver were recognized by the Lakeland Bar Association in 2014 with the first Spirit of Giving Award. The annual award, which was also named in their honor, represented their years of dedication and commitment to their professions and the community.

Mona is survived by her husband Oliver. They were married for 57 years. She is also survived by their three daughters: Jacki Hill (Mike), Mary Catherine Green, and Miriam Patrice Green, three grandchildren, Allison Hill Hinkle (Dan), Michael Hill, Jr. and Margaret Mona Janutolo, two great grandchildren, Riley Abigail Hinkle and Grant Oliver Hinkle, Sister, Miriam Barrett (Archie), sisters in law Nancy Poole, Patricia Armistead and extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Estabrook, who met an untimely death in a military aircraft accident, and her parents, Morris and Meda Rowell.

Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 202 South Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, Florida, 33801.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: All Saints' Episcopal Church Building Fund, 202 South Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, Florida, 33801, Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778 or American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2017