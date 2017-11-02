GENEVIEVE PATRICIA CRIBBS, 71
LAKELAND - Genevieve Patricia Cribbs, age 71, passed away Monday, October 30, 2017 at her home in Lakeland.
Born September 26, 1946 in Bartow, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Clyde Cribbs, Sr. and Genevieve Patricia Cribbs. Mrs. Cribbs worked in the trucking and transportation industry for many years.
Along with her father, she is preceded in death by her brother Cecil Clyde Cribbs, Jr. She is survived by a loving family that includes her four children: David Wayne Wood of Bartow, Melanie Cloud (Joseph) of Lakeland, Daniel Patrick Wood of Warren, MI, and Lisa Marie Wood of Dearborn, MI. She also leaves behind her mother, Pat Cribbs of Bartow, her brother Marvin Cribbs of Bartow, along with eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 4th from 9:30 am to 10:00 am at Whidden-Mc-Lean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 10:00am at the funeral home chapel. Condolences to the family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2017