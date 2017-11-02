HERVE ALBERT
DANIS, 85
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. - Mr. Herve Albert Danis, 85, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at Autumn Leaves Memory Care. He was the widower of Frances Carol Jones Danis, who died in 2016.
Mr. Danis was a native of Oakland Beach, RI, and was the son of Henry and Belzemire Belanger Danis. He was reared in Coventry, RI. Mr. Danis had been a member of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church and the Catholic Church of Our Risen Savior when he lived in Spartanburg. He was a retired member of the US Air Force, having served over twenty-one years, Knights of Columbus Council 6076; the American Cribbage Congress; and the Blackbird Association. He also retired from the US Postal Service.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Henry A. and Elaine Danis of Lyman, SC; and a brother: Gerard H. Danis of West Warwick, RI. He was predeceased by a brother: Donald Danis; a sister: Viola Danis and by his beloved pet: Scooter.
Graveside services with Military Rites will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the Air Force Aid Society, 241 18th Street, South, Suite 202, Arlington, VA 22202 or to www.afas.org .
