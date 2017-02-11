DONALD EUGENE SHELBY, 94



LAKELAND - Donald Eugene Shelby, age 94, a resident of Lakeland, FL, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 28, 2017.

Don was born on October 11, 1923 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Eunice and Claude Shelby. After graduating from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis, Don was drafted into the Army during World War II. While stationed at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina, Don met the love of his life, Rhean Itara 'Tara' Smith, of West Columbia, SC. They were married on February 8, 1946, and were blessed with 63 wonderful years together. Don and Tara returned to Indianapolis, where Don graduated from Butler University.

After working in Indiana and Michigan, Don and Tara eventually moved to Miami, Florida, where Don began his 30 year career with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a salesman and manager. While with Liberty Mutual, Don achieved Liberty Leader status and was elected to the Liberty Mutual 'Hall of Fame.' Don and Tara were very involved as school parents for son Glenn, and they were also very active serving at their church in Miami - Kendall United Methodist. In his spare time, Don enjoyed collecting and listening to the music of Glenn Miller, and he was an avid car enthusiast as well. After retiring from Liberty Mutual, Don and Tara moved to Ocean Village on Hutchison Island in Fort Pierce, Florida, where they loved living by the ocean, traveling, visiting their grandchildren, and trips to Disney World.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Tara Shelby, grandson Stephen Paul Shelby, and sister, Joanne Daniels. Don is survived by his son, Glenn (Nancy) Shelby of Lakeland, grandchildren Aaron (Elizabeth) Shelby of Wellington, FL, Elizabeth (Mark) Duncan of Wichita Falls, TX, and Hannah (John) Tyler of Lakeland, and great-grandchildren Leila, Matthew, Leanna, Holly, Luke, and David.

The family of Donald Shelby rejoices in the memories of a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. They would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at both Vitas and Brookdale for their loving care. A private family memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Heath Funeral Chapel, Lakeland, Florida.

