MULBERRY - Elizabeth Rollins, age 93, was born on July 30, 1924, in Fitzwilliams, N.H. and passed away on October 23, 2017.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Rollins Sr., and daughter Jean. She is survived by her children: Bobby, Steve and Carol Rollins; 14 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and 29 great great grandchildren.
A private memorial for family will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2017