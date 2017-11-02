Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LENA MAE LAY DUNCAN SHROYER. View Sign





LAKE WALES - 'Granny' (to her family) passed away on October 30, 2017 in Ohio, going from this world to a better life with Christ.

She was born September 15, 1923 in Elk Valley, Tennessee to the late Elijah and Lavada Lay; and had been a resident of the Lake Wales area since 1978 coming from Chattanooga, TN. She was a retired cashier for Kroger Grocery Store where she worked for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Rev. Vernon H. Duncan; second husband, Howard Shroyer; son, William E. Duncan; and sisters, Mattie, Gladys, Sally and Eva. Survivors include her sons, Jerry (Linda) Duncan of Chattanooga, TN and Rick (Maryanne) Duncan of Cleveland, OH; and daughter-in law Ruby Duncan. She is also survived by Fred and Betty Shroyer and Herb and Lois (Shroyer) Linamen. She had 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Nothing gave Lena more pleasure than to brighten up the lives of everyone she encountered, even her caregivers in her last days. It always gave her great joy to share a smile, a joke, or a funny story featuring lots of home-spun wisdom delivered with a Tennessee twang. In spite of life's challenges - grief and loss; cancer; facial, back, and hip surgeries; a debilitating stroke - Lena kept a generous and cheerful spirit through her faith in Christ. She loved to read Christian books, especially her Bible. She was quick with quips and compliments until her last days. She enjoyed bonding with her family through the sport of baseball from the time her sons were small to the day she passed.

In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to support the translation of the Bible she loved into the language of an unreached people group in Indonesia. Make your check payable to Cuyahoga Valley Church, 5055 Wallings Road, Broadview Heights, Ohio 44147. In the memo section, write, 'Lena Duncan - Soli Translation.'

Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales, Florida. Interment will follow at Lake Wales Cemetery. After the interment, a reception will be held at Golfview Baptist Church in Lake Wales.



