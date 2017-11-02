SHEINAH DELMAS
BRYAN, 56
LAKELAND - Mrs. Sheinah Delmas Bryan died Sunday, October 29, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Health.
She was born on October 20, 1961, in Winter Haven to the late John F. Delmas Sr. and Oyean Delmas. She attended Polk State College, and recently married Chris Dorsey.
In addition to her husband, Chris, she is survived by her two children: Kasi Disney and Jonathan Delmas; and her grandchildren: Kadence Powell and Logan Powell, Cameron Butler and Olivia Delmas; her siblings: Yvonne Otero (Tony), John Delmas, Jr. (Denise), Janna Hurst (Ronnie).
She lived for her grandchildren, as they were her life.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, November 12 at 1pm at the Auburndale Wom-en's Center, 243 East Lake Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2017