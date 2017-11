GERALDINE O.KEEN, 78LAKELAND - Mrs. Geraldine O. Keen, 78, went home to be with The Lord on Monday October 30, 2017.She was born in Savannah, GA and moved to Polk County in 1945. Geraldine was a member of New Home Baptist Church. She attended Kathleen High School. Geraldine dedicated her life to being a homemaker, raising her daughter and helping with her grandchildren.She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Billy L. Keen; daughter, Cynthia (Daniel) Gillingham; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Dee Gillingham and great granddaughter, Nikole Gillingham.Visitation will be Monday, 10:00 - 11:00 am at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am with interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com