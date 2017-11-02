GERALDINE O. KEEN

GERALDINE O.
KEEN, 78

LAKELAND - Mrs. Geraldine O. Keen, 78, went home to be with The Lord on Monday October 30, 2017.
She was born in Savannah, GA and moved to Polk County in 1945. Geraldine was a member of New Home Baptist Church. She attended Kathleen High School. Geraldine dedicated her life to being a homemaker, raising her daughter and helping with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Billy L. Keen; daughter, Cynthia (Daniel) Gillingham; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Dee Gillingham and great granddaughter, Nikole Gillingham.
Visitation will be Monday, 10:00 - 11:00 am at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am with interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com

