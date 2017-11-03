Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALDEN RICHARD CARLSON LAKELAND - Alden Richard Carlson. View Sign

LAKELAND - Alden Richard Carlson, born January 9, 1932, in Gardner, Massachusetts; went to eternal bliss on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, in Lakeland, Florida. His life was a testament of loving his Lord, serving him and others. He was preceded in death by his brother Roger. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary L. Carlson and two daughters: M. Susan Carlson of Lakeland, FL and Holly C. Foster of Woodinville, WA; his son-in-law Jonathan Foster and three granddaughters: Lindsey C. Foster, Wilmington, DE, Alyssa B. Foster, USC, CA, Kirsten T. Foster, U of Colorado, Boulder; sister-in-law, Betty Carlson; niece, Lynne Brockett; and nephews, Rick Carlson, James Carlson, John Carlson; and Scott Carlson.

Alden grew up in Gardner, MA as part of extended first generation Swedish family. An athlete in High School he obtained a football scholarship to Uppsala College in New Jersey and excelled in Accounting and Business. He worked over 40 years in the Insurance industry becoming an expert on insurance taxation. He met his wife, Mary, while on business in Lakeland, FL. They married after a three monthlong courtship and were off to audit the USA. Two years later their eldest daughter would join them on this journey. Their second daughter followed in 4 1/2 years. His love of travel was transferred to his wife, children and grandchildren.

Alden was involved with many civic organizations including Civitan, the Union League and Raritan River Cerebral Palsy organization. He ran for city council in Piscataway, NJ, was a Charter Member of Community Baptist Church in Somerset, NJ and supported the rebuilding of the United Methodist Church in Piscataway. He and Mary moved to Lakeland, Florida in 2000 to be closer to family. He became a member of First Baptist Church at the Mall in Lakeland. Alden loved golf, the NY Yankees, NY Giants, Boston Celtics and numerous college teams. He encouraged his children to love sports and they do! He will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at First Baptist Church at the Mall, Lakeland, FL on November 20th. Visitation will begin at 10 AM with the service following at 11 AM.



