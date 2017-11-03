CLAUDINE R.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLAUDINE R. JOHNSON Claudine R. Johnson.
JOHNSON
Claudine R. Johnson, age 90, passed away on November 1, 2017, of natural causes.
She was born May 30, 1927, in Bonne Terre, Mo. She married in St. Louis, Mo., and came to Florida with her husband.
She was a loving mother and homemaker who loved to cook for family and friends. She was a devote member of the First Baptist Church at the Mall. She taught Sunday school classes and enjoyed participating in Mission Programs.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles H. Johnson and son Charles Dennis Johnson. She is survived by her daughters Caren (Paul) Murphy, Carol Johnson and grandson Seth Johnson.
There will be a graveside service on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 11:00 AM, at Lakeland Memorial Gardens; 2125 S. Bartow Highway. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Florida Baptist Children's Home, 1015 Sikes Blvd., Lakeland FL. 33815.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Lanier Funeral & Cremation Services, 717 Griffin Road, Lakeland, FL. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.Lanier.care
Published in Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2017