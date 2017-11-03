JANET L
LAKELAND - Janet L Lash, 78, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on Tuesday October 31st 2017 with her family at her side.
A celebration of her faith and life will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday November 7th at Grace Church 2420 Sleepyhill Rd Lakeland Florida with Pastor Mike Williams officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Mount Rock Cemetery in Lewistown Pennsylvania.
Janet was born in Norristown Pa to Stephen Anthony Cuth and Mildred Eleanor Slack on November 8th 1938. She graduated from Conshocken High School in 1956, and later married Robert Kenneth Lash Sr on January 21st in Maryland. Janet worked for Essex Wire and Jamesway for a number of years then worked for Lash Auto Sales the family business. She was a member of the Assembly God Church in Lewistown Pa until relocating to Lakeland Florida where she attended Grace Church.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents Stephen & Mildred Cuth, two brothers Stephen Cuth Jr and Michael Cuth and a son Alan Barr.
Janet is survived by her husband Robert Kenneth Lash, a daughter Mildred Eleanor Mabus of Berwick Pennsylvania, her sons Robert Kenneth Lash Jr. and Stephen Ferne Lash and a daughter Ruth Michelle Brown all of Lakeland Florida. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren,
Janet was a Godly woman and will always be remembered for her faith and love of God; if you knew her you loved her as she was always putting others first.
In lieu of flowers; memorials contributions in her memory may be sent to CupsMission.com CC Lash.
The family of Janet wish to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Oakbridge Rehabilitation Center -Ann Griffin; Miss G, and Cachet; who she loved dearly. Also, we want to thank the staff of Good Shephard Hospice for their excellent care and support during this time.
