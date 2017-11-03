DONNA RUTH
TELFORD, 58
The Celebration of Life for Ms. Donna Ruth Telford, age 58, of Lakeland, FL, will be held 3:30PM, Saturday, November 4 in Apopka, FL at a family residence, with Ron Pierson officiating.
A Nashville, TN native, Donna was born September 23, 1959, daughter of Billy Telford and Nancy Bridwell.
Donna went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2017. Donna was a woman of strong Christian faith that led by example, not just words; she was selfless, caring, and humble. She will be remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her mother,NancyBridwell, Apopka, FL; 3 brothers: Bill (Julie) Telford of Apopka, FL, Christopher Davis (Carol McKinsey) of Ocala, FL, and Brian Huddleston of Houston, TX; 2 nephews and 1 niece: Ryan (Catherine) Telford, Evan Telford, and Amy Telford.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2017