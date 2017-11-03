CORRECTION
ALBERT G.
WENDEL, 78
LAKELAND - Albert G. Wendel, 78, passed away Oct. 27, 2017 at his home surrounded by family.
Al was born Sep. 1, 1939 in Newark, NJ and grew up in Lakeland. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy, LHS class of 1957 and University of South Florida. He spent most of his career as owner and president of a real estate and construction company.
Al was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was fourth degree in the Knights of Columbus. Over the years he belonged to Imperial Lions Club, Lakeland, Kings Bay Rotary Club, Crystal River and Lakeland South Rotary. He was a solid and dependable man. As a long time business associate and friend said 'he was flawless in his honor'.
Mr. Wendel was preceded in death by parents John J. and Margaret 'Mema' Wendel. He is survived by his wife and business partner of nearly 40 years, Mary E. Wendel; brothers John F. (Peggy) Wendel, Deacon David E. (Joyce) Wendel; daughters Anne-Marie Wendel, Lakeland, FL, Erika (David Balcom) Noll, Decatur, GA; sons Robert Wendel, Sydney, Australia, John L. Wendel, Lakeland, FL (who played a major role in the construction ventures),Greg Wendel, Sydney, Australia; granddaughters Ceara Wendel, Brenna Hilby, Sydney Balcom, Clara Balcom; 2 great grandsons, nieces and nephews and many other loving extended family. Also, long time friends with whom he shared many good times, including great trips to Florida Gators football games.
A funeral mass will be held Sat., Nov. 11 at 11:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Lemon St. will be closed for the Veteran's Day Parade. Please enter the church parking lot from the west side on New York Ave north of Orange St.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Academy or St. Joseph's Men's and Women's Emmaus programs.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2017