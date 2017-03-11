LINDA DIANE MOORE



LAKELAND - Linda Diane (Cunningham) Moore passed on peacefully in her sleep at home on Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

She was born on August 21, 1966, in Daytona Beach, Florida to James and Elaine (Hartman) Cunningham.

A failthful Catholic all of her life, she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lakeland for 37 years.

She graduated from Santa Fe Catholic and Polk State. Devoted to the education of children, she volunteered tirelessly at local schools and was Volunteer of the Year at both Carlton Palmore Elementary and SW Polk County Schools.

Before her health declined, she ran the Chicago Marathon, the Walt Disney Marathon and the Gasparilla.

She was an employee of H & R Block.

Linda loved traveling with her children, music and animals. Her cheerful attitude and the sound of her laughter will be forever missed.

Left to cherish her memory in addition to her parents are son, Brian Moore, Lakeland; daughter, Elizabeth Moore, Chicago; brother, Kevin Cunningham, Fleming Island, FL; Lisa Houk, Lakeland; nieces , Emma and Evie Houk, Lakeland; Mattie Cunningham, Flemimg Island; nephew, Conner Cunningham, Fleming Island, FL; grandparents, Alvin and Patricia Hartman, Deland, FL; the father of her children, Mike Moore, Lakeland; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 5, 2017 from 6-8 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, November 6, 2017 at 9:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 W Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33815. Interment will be at Lakeland Memorial Gardens, 2125 Bartow Rd., Lakeland, FL 33801.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to www.austismspeaks.org or the SPCA Lakeland, 5850 Brannen Road South, Lakeland, FL 33813.

Condolences may sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2017 Read More Listen to Obituary