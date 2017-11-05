ROBERT J.
TANGARONE, 70
LAKELAND - Robert J. Tangarone died peacefully in Lakeland, FL on Oct. 7, 2017 at the age of 70.
Robert was born on July 4, 1947 in Hartford, CT. He graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1970 with a degree in Engineering, and University of Hartford in 1974 with an MBA degree. He married Carol Burke Tangarone, his high school sweetheart in 1970. The family moved from upstate New York to Lakeland, FL in 1980.
Robert is survived by his wife, Carol Burke Tangarone; daughters, Carla Gail Mendes, Gina Celeste Anderson and husband Carl W. Anderson; grandchildren Brittany Amber Mendes, Collin William Anderson and Kyle Robert Anderson; sister Marie Louise Civco and husband Stanley Civco, and brother Mark Guy Tangarone. He was preceded in death by parents Robert C. Tangarone and Louise J. Tangarone.
A celebration of life is scheduled for November 11, 2017 at 11 am at Presbyterian Church in the Highlands at 1010 Lake Miriam Drive, Lakeland FL. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Robert's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Watson Clinic Foundation or a .
No one is truly gone until no one whispers their name.
Published in Ledger on Nov. 5, 2017