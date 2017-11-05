Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ANGELA

CIPOLLA, 87



WINTER HAVEN - Angela Cipolla, age 87, of Winter Haven, passed away October 26th, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.

She was born Feb. 1, 1930, in Rossiter, Pa., the daughter of the late Joseph and Christine (Altimore) Cipolla.

She was a 1948 graduate of Punxsutawney High School in Punxsutawney, Pa.

Angela was retired from lengthy employment in the hospitality industry in Winter Haven and a Realtor for more than 30 years.

Angela is survived by three sisters Dolores Mayo and her husband, Ed, of Winter Haven, Fla., Rose Marie Cipolla of Punxsutawney, Pa., and Patricia Marino and her husband, Tito of Pittsburgh, Pa.; two brothers, Dominic Cipolla and his wife, Linda of Lakeland, Fla., Joseph Cipolla and his wife, Lou Ellen of Punxsutawney, Pa.; sister-in-law, JoAnne Cipolla of Niagara Falls, NY and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Cip-olla and sister Gloria Cook.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday November 7th at 9:00 am at St. Matthew Catholic Church Winter Haven.

The family has requested that contributions be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823 in lieu of flowers.







ANGELACIPOLLA, 87WINTER HAVEN - Angela Cipolla, age 87, of Winter Haven, passed away October 26th, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.She was born Feb. 1, 1930, in Rossiter, Pa., the daughter of the late Joseph and Christine (Altimore) Cipolla.She was a 1948 graduate of Punxsutawney High School in Punxsutawney, Pa.Angela was retired from lengthy employment in the hospitality industry in Winter Haven and a Realtor for more than 30 years.Angela is survived by three sisters Dolores Mayo and her husband, Ed, of Winter Haven, Fla., Rose Marie Cipolla of Punxsutawney, Pa., and Patricia Marino and her husband, Tito of Pittsburgh, Pa.; two brothers, Dominic Cipolla and his wife, Linda of Lakeland, Fla., Joseph Cipolla and his wife, Lou Ellen of Punxsutawney, Pa.; sister-in-law, JoAnne Cipolla of Niagara Falls, NY and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Cip-olla and sister Gloria Cook.Funeral services will be held Tuesday November 7th at 9:00 am at St. Matthew Catholic Church Winter Haven.The family has requested that contributions be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823 in lieu of flowers. Funeral Home Steele's Family Funeral Services

207 Burns Lane

Winter Haven , FL 33884-1145

(863) 324-1475 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger on Nov. 5, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Palm Beach Daily News Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com