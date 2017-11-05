ANGELA
CIPOLLA, 87
WINTER HAVEN - Angela Cipolla, age 87, of Winter Haven, passed away October 26th, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
She was born Feb. 1, 1930, in Rossiter, Pa., the daughter of the late Joseph and Christine (Altimore) Cipolla.
She was a 1948 graduate of Punxsutawney High School in Punxsutawney, Pa.
Angela was retired from lengthy employment in the hospitality industry in Winter Haven and a Realtor for more than 30 years.
Angela is survived by three sisters Dolores Mayo and her husband, Ed, of Winter Haven, Fla., Rose Marie Cipolla of Punxsutawney, Pa., and Patricia Marino and her husband, Tito of Pittsburgh, Pa.; two brothers, Dominic Cipolla and his wife, Linda of Lakeland, Fla., Joseph Cipolla and his wife, Lou Ellen of Punxsutawney, Pa.; sister-in-law, JoAnne Cipolla of Niagara Falls, NY and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Cip-olla and sister Gloria Cook.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday November 7th at 9:00 am at St. Matthew Catholic Church Winter Haven.
The family has requested that contributions be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823 in lieu of flowers.
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Published in Ledger on Nov. 5, 2017