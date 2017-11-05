Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GRACE LANE HARRELL, 102



ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Grace Lane Harrell, 102, of Givens Health Center passed away, Monday, October 23, 2017, in Asheville, NC. She was born February 2, 1915, in Macon County, AL, to Dr Robert Lee Lane and Nellie Grace Gardiner. Her grandparents were Wylie Sterling Lane and Nancy Elizabeth Germany, of LaGrange, GA; and Leander Franklin Gardiner and Alice Anna Palmer of Boston, MA. She grew up on Laurel Hill Plantation, and graduated from Tuskegee High School in 1930. She graduated from Alabama College for Women, Montevallo, AL, in 1934, and taught school for two years in Brewton, AL. She married Walter H. Harrell, Jr., on December 29, 1938.

She was predeceased by her husband, Walter; her daughter Penelope H. Miller; and her brother, Robert Lee Lane, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Ginger Cannon (Roy) of Lakeland, FL; son-in-law Jerry Miller of Murphy, NC; and four grandsons, R. Dean Cannon, Jr. (Ellen), Brooke Henry Stuart (Lori), Christopher Charles Stuart (Lisa), and Dr. Sterling Lane Cannon (Heather). Survivors include nine great-grandchildren: R. Dean Cannon III, Katherine and Sarah Cannon of Tallahassee, FL, Katherine, Grafton and Benton Stuart of St. Petersburg, FL, and Lane, Wylie and Isabel Cannon of Columbus, GA.

Grace has been a life-long Methodist serving churches as a Sunday School teacher for 55 years, and with Walter, leading Methodist Youth Fellowship in Lakeland in the late 1940s and 1950s. Grace was active in United Methodist Women and Wesleyan Service Guild.

During her time in Lakeland (1944-1961) Grace was president of Delta Kappa Gamma, president of American Association of University Women, and president of Classroom Teachers of Polk County, FL.

Grace was a life-long Democrat, beginning in college, and as a part of student government activities had tea with Eleanor Roosevelt at Christmastime of 1933. She was recognized for her efforts on behalf of Jimmy Carter's presidential campaign, and served as a member of his national committee.

She and Walter retired to Franklin NC in 1978 where they were once again active in church and educational activities, tutoring middle school students and working on Habitat for Humanities houses. They moved to Givens Estates in 1995 in Asheville, NC, and were both active in Skyland United Methodist Church as long as they were able.

A celebration of Grace's life will be held at First United Methodist Church Chapel, (72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL, 33801), November 11, 2017, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Clothes Closet at First Methodist would be in keeping with Grace's commitment to children and youth. The family is grateful for the years of loving care given Grace and Walter by the personnel at Givens Estates; for the compassionate services of Four Seasons Hospice; and for Asheville Mortuary Services.



GRACE LANE HARRELL, 102ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Grace Lane Harrell, 102, of Givens Health Center passed away, Monday, October 23, 2017, in Asheville, NC. She was born February 2, 1915, in Macon County, AL, to Dr Robert Lee Lane and Nellie Grace Gardiner. Her grandparents were Wylie Sterling Lane and Nancy Elizabeth Germany, of LaGrange, GA; and Leander Franklin Gardiner and Alice Anna Palmer of Boston, MA. She grew up on Laurel Hill Plantation, and graduated from Tuskegee High School in 1930. She graduated from Alabama College for Women, Montevallo, AL, in 1934, and taught school for two years in Brewton, AL. She married Walter H. Harrell, Jr., on December 29, 1938.She was predeceased by her husband, Walter; her daughter Penelope H. Miller; and her brother, Robert Lee Lane, Jr.She is survived by her daughter, Ginger Cannon (Roy) of Lakeland, FL; son-in-law Jerry Miller of Murphy, NC; and four grandsons, R. Dean Cannon, Jr. (Ellen), Brooke Henry Stuart (Lori), Christopher Charles Stuart (Lisa), and Dr. Sterling Lane Cannon (Heather). Survivors include nine great-grandchildren: R. Dean Cannon III, Katherine and Sarah Cannon of Tallahassee, FL, Katherine, Grafton and Benton Stuart of St. Petersburg, FL, and Lane, Wylie and Isabel Cannon of Columbus, GA.Grace has been a life-long Methodist serving churches as a Sunday School teacher for 55 years, and with Walter, leading Methodist Youth Fellowship in Lakeland in the late 1940s and 1950s. Grace was active in United Methodist Women and Wesleyan Service Guild.During her time in Lakeland (1944-1961) Grace was president of Delta Kappa Gamma, president of American Association of University Women, and president of Classroom Teachers of Polk County, FL.Grace was a life-long Democrat, beginning in college, and as a part of student government activities had tea with Eleanor Roosevelt at Christmastime of 1933. She was recognized for her efforts on behalf of Jimmy Carter's presidential campaign, and served as a member of his national committee.She and Walter retired to Franklin NC in 1978 where they were once again active in church and educational activities, tutoring middle school students and working on Habitat for Humanities houses. They moved to Givens Estates in 1995 in Asheville, NC, and were both active in Skyland United Methodist Church as long as they were able.A celebration of Grace's life will be held at First United Methodist Church Chapel, (72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL, 33801), November 11, 2017, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Clothes Closet at First Methodist would be in keeping with Grace's commitment to children and youth. The family is grateful for the years of loving care given Grace and Walter by the personnel at Givens Estates; for the compassionate services of Four Seasons Hospice; and for Asheville Mortuary Services. Funeral Home Asheville Mortuary Services Inc

89-B Thompson Street

Asheville , NC 28803

828-254-0566 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger on Nov. 5, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close