WINTER HAVEN -Robert Maloney came into this world on November 1, 1947 and left on November 01, 2017. Robert was born in Lyons, New York and moved to Winter Haven in 2001. He is survived by his wife Patricia, step-daughter Bonnie Craemer (Georgia) and her family, mother Helen (Lyons, New York), Sister Mary Sloane (Lyons, New York), Niece Shelley Sloane (Lyons, New York) and her family, and Nephew David Sloane (Marion, New York) and his family.
Published in Ledger on Nov. 5, 2017